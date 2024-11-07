Fireproofing digital spaces

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said his government will ban children under 16 years of age from social media, unveiling plans for a new law that he hopes to get enacted by the end of the year. This marks a watershed moment in how democracies are approaching the challenge of protecting young minds in the digital age. The move resurrects crucial questions about making digital spaces safer — questions that deserve renewed attention in India — despite concerns about practical enforceability. A man uses his phone as he stands on a footpath in central Sydney on November 7, 2024. Australia will move to pass new laws banning children under 16 from social media, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, vowing to crack down on tech giants failing to protect vulnerable users. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

The scientific consensus on social media’s impact on children has only strengthened in recent years — from compromised physical activity to stunted psychosocial development, the price of unrestricted access is steep. The consequences — from cognitive impairment and academic underperformance to more severe outcomes like depression and behavioural disorders — are now well-documented. Australia’s approach, alongside similar measures in Spain and France, represents a growing recognition that the time for merely debating these impacts is past; concrete action is imperative.

Yet, challenges lie in implementation. Experts have flagged concerns about the reliability of age verification methods, highlighting how easily current systems can be circumvented. Australia’s proposed solution — holding tech giants accountable with substantial penalties for breaches — offers one pathway, but its effectiveness remains to be tested. It contains provisions for exemptions, such as educational content on YouTube, acknowledging the nuanced nature of information access for young people as they learn and grow. This differs from China’s sweeping restrictions, which include night curfews and strict time limits.

For India, these developments offer valuable insights. India’s context demands particular sensitivity — technology has been both an equaliser for the underprivileged and, paradoxically, a source of vulnerability, especially among children battling addictions to such services and games. The Australian model, especially its focus on platform accountability, could inform India’s approach. However, any framework must account for the unique digital landscape, where social media often serves as a gateway to essential services, support, and information for Indians of all ages. The conversation must go beyond whether to regulate to how to implement practical measures that protect without alienating children from the digital world they will inevitably inhabit.