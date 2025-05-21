General Munir in Pakistan’s labyrinth

The Pakistan government’s move to promote army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal proves once again that the road to Islamabad lies through Rawalpindi. Just 10 days after the halting of military actions with India, Pakistan’s political leadership believed the time had come to anoint Munir for “defeating the enemy”, even though the final stock-taking of the recent clashes is to be done, and even though most analysts, including in Western countries, believe that India effected serious damage on terror hubs and military installations in Pakistan. Given the lacklustre performance of the Pakistan government led by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and numerous divisions among civilian politicians, Munir can be seen to have given himself a promotion — one that will further strengthen his hold over the country’s governance. While former PM Nawaz Sharif has had a record of standing up to the army, something that has cost him dearly on more than one occasion, Shehbaz Sharif has always nurtured strong relations with the military, and is, in some ways, beholden to the army. Pakistan’s army has learnt from the mistakes of the Pervez Musharraf era and mastered the art of controlling the country without resorting to coups; and the promotion could also help smother the lingering support for former PM Imran Khan within the Pakistani military’s ranks

While India too has had two field marshals — Sam Manekshaw and KM Cariappa — their five-star ranks were ceremonial and had no impact on the military’s structure. Munir’s promotion amid heightened tensions with India comes with political symbolism, especially given the Pakistani Constitution’s silence on the matter, and some in Pakistan are speculating that the move could be a precursor to the creation of the post of chief of defence staff (CDS). In such a situation, Munir would be the obvious choice for CDS, thus further strengthening his authority.

In the context of Operation Sindoor, it was Munir who is believed to have taken the call to respond even after the Indian side made it clear that its initial military strikes were aimed only at terrorist infrastructure. Munir’s response set off the latest round of hostilities that has, and will continue to, cost Pakistan dearly. The irony is that the general, who resurrected the idea of an ideological State based on faith just a week before the reprehensible terrorist attack in Pahalgam and forced a conflict aimed at resurrecting the fortunes of a discredited army, has managed to come out a winner, despite being on the losing side. The promotion is also an ominous one; it is worth remembering that Pakistan’s last field marshal was the country’s first military dictator and longest-serving head of State.