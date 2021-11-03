GGI-OSOWOG: Harnessing the power of the sun

Still, the GGI-OSOWOG concept, which offers an opportunity to use solar energy 24 hours a day, is an ambitious and exciting proposal, and perhaps just the kind of experimentation required at this point in time.

There are two schools of thought on the programme’s feasibility. One set of experts believes that with the renewable energy deployment set to rise to limit the carbon emissions from the energy sector, there are significant potential cost savings from grid integration, mainly by reducing the required generating capacity. Additionally, the evolution of technology to enable interconnection, especially high-voltage direct current cables, makes it possible to connect grids over much longer distances and even under the sea. Another set of experts has raised red flags. They argue that: The nature of geopolitics is such that any change in relationship between countries can affect the grid; dealing with different governments and market forces can be a challenging experience for the developers; supply of energy through the grid, across time zones with a six-hour difference, may require electricity to be transmitted thousands of kilometres adding up to huge costs; and maintaining grid stability with renewable generation would be technically complex.

Prime Minister Narendra (PM) Modi on Tuesday launched the Green Grids Initiative — One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG), the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids--jointly with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson, at the ongoing climate meet in Glasgow. According to a declaration, the initiative will be investing in solar, wind, storage and other renewable energy generation for supporting a global grid that will run around the clock (it is always day somewhere); build long-distance cross-border transmission lines to connect renewable energy generators; develop and deploy cutting edge techniques and technologies to modernise power systems; support the global transition to zero-emission vehicles; attract investment into solar mini-grids and off-grid systems to help vulnerable communities gain access to clean, affordable, and reliable energy; and develop innovative financial instruments, and market structures for solar grid infrastructure. The plan was first floated by PM Modi in October 2018 while addressing the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

