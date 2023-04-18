Home / Editorials / Haryana must learn to value the Aravallis

Haryana must learn to value the Aravallis

ByHT Editorial
Apr 18, 2023 07:52 PM IST

Despite protection from a raft of laws, and judgments of the Supreme Court, the environmental degradation of the Aravallis continues.

Imagine a region bestowed with a geological and biological treasure, but cursed with successive regimes that are more interested in the stones and sand underneath, and the real estate on which these treasures stand. That’s Haryana and the Aravallis. Despite protection from a raft of laws, and judgments of the Supreme Court, the environmental degradation of the Aravallis continues. Some of this is on account of illegal activities. But others are on account of state-sponsored ones — after all, as its interventions in various courts of law show, Haryana would like the protection accorded to some parts of the Aravallis to go, either to cover past misdeeds (developments sanctioned by the state in areas where they never should have been), or to now legally approve new developments that require inconvenient patches of forests or old hills to be removed.

The Aravallis are key to the wellbeing of the National Capital Region’s 64 million residents in more ways than one. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) PREMIUM
The Aravallis are key to the wellbeing of the National Capital Region’s 64 million residents in more ways than one. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Thus, news that even the six check posts that remained of the 51 that should have been there, to prevent the exploitation of the Aravallis, no longer exist should not come as a surprise to anyone. Nor should the fact that a task force that should have existed to monitor this, doesn’t. But, as always, the state’s response to the latest revelation is that the check posts will be set up afresh, and a task force created.

This is a pity because the Aravallis are key to the wellbeing of the National Capital Region’s 64 million residents in more ways than one. They are a natural barrier preventing the relentless eastward march of the Thar desert. They are a massive groundwater recharge area. And, they are a biodiversity hotspot — with avian fauna that attracts birders from all around the world. But does Haryana want them at all?

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court haryana region protection biodiversity task force exploitation aravallis thar desert hills groundwater recharge treasure national capital region sand ht exclusive + 13 more
supreme court haryana region protection biodiversity task force exploitation aravallis thar desert hills groundwater recharge treasure national capital region sand ht exclusive + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out