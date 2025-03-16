Menu Explore
His place, in a free world

ByHT Editorial
Mar 16, 2025 07:53 PM IST

The Dalai Lama’s remarks about his reincarnation has given a new twist to the succession issue — and to the Tibetan movement

The 14th Dalai Lama has declared in a new book that his reincarnation would be born in the free world, both to serve as the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism and to embody the aspirations of the Tibetan people. This is a more definitive assertion than his previous comments on the matter. In the past, he has suggested the reincarnation could occur in exile from Tibet, or that the next Dalai Lama could be a woman. He has even suggested that the institution of the Dalai Lama could end, if the Tibetan people felt no further need for it.

China’s efforts to have a say in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama are not just about asserting its control over Tibet PREMIUM
China’s efforts to have a say in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama are not just about asserting its control over Tibet

The Dalai Lama is 89 years old and has not been in the best of health in recent years. His efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with China’s leadership have produced no tangible results, and this is perhaps why he has decided to shut the door on the possibility of his reincarnation in Tibet, which is certainly not perceived as part of the free world. Since its invasion of Tibet, China has taken a range of steps to subsume Tibetan culture and identity, including the Sinicising of Buddhism that involved the removal of Indian and Tibetan elements. China’s insistence on the “golden urn” method for choosing the Dalai Lama and its claim that the reincarnation must be endorsed by Chinese authorities have been debunked by Tibetan history and Buddhist experts. The rejection of Beijing’s efforts to control Tibetan spiritual affairs is reflected in the spurning of its chosen candidate for the Panchen Lama.

China’s efforts to have a say in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama are not just about asserting its control over Tibet. Even the officially atheist Communist Party of China is well aware of the soft power of Tibetan Buddhism and has stepped up efforts to position the country as a leading centre of Buddhism. This has been accompanied by assertions by Chinese leaders that they see no role for India in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama also says in his new book he has no doubt the Tibetan people’s struggle will continue and that India has given them a new home to keep alight the torch of justice for Tibet. An astute man who has contended with the Chinese government for almost his entire life, the Dalai Lama is clearly setting the stage for a leader to carry on his lifetime’s work — and struggle.

