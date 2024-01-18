In Andhra, Congress' bid to claim YSR legacy

The Congress has come full circle in Andhra Pradesh (AP) with the appointment of YS Sharmila as its state unit head. Once a party stronghold, the Congress was wiped out from the state in the perfect storm that emerged in the wake of the death of its twice chief minister and Sharmila’s father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), in 2009. The Congress, blamed for the bifurcation of the state in 2014, could not fight the blowback. Later. Reddy’s son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, walked away with the party organisation and support base. He has been the CM since 2019. Since 2014, the Congress has not had an MP or an MLA from AP. With the induction of Sharmila, an untested organiser and orator, the Congress hopes to reclaim some of its lost ground in the state. YSR’s legacy is alive in the state and Sharmila as party chief may help the Congress to connect with his memory, goes the thinking.

PREMIUM Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party, had announced the merger of her party with the Congress. (Y S Sharmila)