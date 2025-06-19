Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

In Bonn, the pursuit of elusive climate finance

ByHT Editorial
Jun 19, 2025 08:26 PM IST

Generating consensus in a Trumpian world will need reviving trust in multilateral climate action

The Bonn climate conference — the mid-year climate review — serves as a prelude to the annual Conference of Parties (CoP) . To that end, the stormy start to the ongoing mid-year review in the German city is not good augury. On the first day, developing nations clashed with developed nations — Donald Trump-governed US is absent from the talks — over two inclusions to the conference agenda proposed by the former: discussions on climate finance under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and on unilateral trade measures with climate goals in mind.

The developed world resists any binding obligations on quantum, duration, and conditionality of funding that they must provide to the developing nations to undertake necessary climate action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) PREMIUM
The developed world resists any binding obligations on quantum, duration, and conditionality of funding that they must provide to the developing nations to undertake necessary climate action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Like Minded Developing Nations (LMDC) bloc that includes India had demanded that climate finance as well as trade measures such as the carbon border adjustment mechanism be taken up at the conference. Predictably, the EU and other rich nations and blocs strongly resisted this, delaying the adoption of the agenda for the conference to the second day. Climate finance, more than other differences on climate action being debated by the global community, has become the leitmotif of the limited success at recent climate talks. The developed world resists any binding obligations on quantum, duration, and conditionality of funding that they must provide to the developing nations to undertake necessary climate action.

The window for any meaningful action to contain warming within 1.5 degree C is likely closed (or quite narrow). Generating consensus in a Trumpian world will need reviving trust in multilateral climate action, and the responsibility lies squarely with the developed nations to demonstrate that they are willing to work with developing nations on climate by making greater concessions than they have agreed to in the past and, indeed, working to offset the damage from the US’s abdication of climate responsibility. One of the areas where they can demonstrate this is climate financing.As India said earlier this month, without the money, even preliminary climate pledges won’t be met, let alone ambitious ones articulated and pursued.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / In Bonn, the pursuit of elusive climate finance
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On