In Manipur, fix accountability

For some time, it has been clear that Manipur is dealing with a complete breakdown of law and order, where state passivity and the active connivance of some sections of the polity have stoked a fire that now threatens to engulf the entire state. Deep wedges have been driven between two communities, the peace process is in a shambles and the state is effectively divided between warring factions. Yet, progress on restoring peace has moved at a snail’s pace, and investigation against the culprits inflicting violence remains nascent, as clearly shown in this tragic case. Activists have now said they tried to move various forums but made little headway. Clearly, instead of mulling action against social media sites, the government should be thankful, for it seems only because of social media that the so-called collective conscience of the country has been shaken, and prompted the leadership, including the prime minister (and the Supreme Court), to speak out against this savagery. This is the first time the PM is commenting on happenings in the state. But violence shouldn’t have to trend for justice to be initiated.

In any civilised society, this would spark condemnation and a swift crackdown. Yet, in Manipur, no action was taken for more than two months. Chief minister (CM) N Biren Singh’s demand for capital punishment for the perpetrators cannot compensate for this lack of action. The Manipur government must be held accountable for its laxity — and some even say complicity — in dealing with brutality. Mere platitudes are a poor substitute for statesmanship and governance. Indeed, it isn’t clear why he is still the CM of the state.

Seventy-seven days. That’s how long it seems to have taken the Manipur government to get to know of the brutal sexual assault of two Kuki tribal women who were stripped by a mob and forced to parade naked in public; and that too, after a video of the barbaric incident surfaced on social media. It was not as if the incident itself was not known to the authorities. This newspaper reported that the incident happened on May 4 — when ethnic violence first began to convulse the state. A first information report (FIR) was registered (in June), showing that a family of five fled to a forest to escape an armed mob, which eventually accosted the victims, forcibly took them from police custody, assaulted three women, paraded them naked, and recorded a video of the incident. The mob then gang-raped one of the women, the FIR added, and killed her 19-year-old brother for trying to intervene.

