In Trump vs California, fraying of federal pact

Marines are out in Los Angeles (LA) streets on the order of US President Donald Trump, to suppress protests against the enforcement of Washington’s immigration policy. California’s largest city has been restive for a few days now with people mobilising against a key poll promise made by Trump, spurred by a demand of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) constituency. Earlier, the state’s governor announced that his government would sue Trump for sending in the National Guard. PREMIUM This is also the first street and State pushback to Trump’s anti-immigrant policies that many hold as impractical. (AP)

Street protests are not uncommon in the US, just as in any democracy. However, the Oval Office’s ongoing stand-off with the government of California, a Democrat-run state, infringes on the federal pact, which clearly distinguishes between the powers of the Union and the state. This is also the first street and State pushback to Trump’s anti-immigrant policies that many hold as being impractical. Undocumented migrants number over 11 million; their detention and deportation will test the State’s capacities. Until LA protested, the pushback was limited to the courts and campuses. The fact is Trump loves a confrontation. California, the most populous state in the US, also represents everything that Trump and his MAGA clan loathes.

Thus, what is seen in California as federal overreach may actually boost Trump’s image and help him rally followers and paper over cracks in the administration, including the president’s fallout with Elon Musk. Aggression has been a hallmark of Trump 2.0, as the president seeks to force nations and administrations to align with his interests. Clearly, President Trump plans to stick with this template at home as well.

