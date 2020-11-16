e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / India’s trade policy: Keep China out | HT Editorial

India’s trade policy: Keep China out | HT Editorial

The shadow of RCEP will only go away when India’s new trade posture results in something tangible

editorials Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:40 IST
Hindustan Times
New Delhi turned its back on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement, which was signed this weekend
New Delhi turned its back on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement, which was signed this weekend(AP)
         

The prime directive in India’s trade policy today is simple — sign nothing that opens the door to Chinese products. That is why New Delhi turned its back on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement, which was signed this weekend. India will pay a price in terms of global credibility. It is rare for a country to walk out of a free trade agreement (FTA) which it engaged with from the moment of inception. Yet, it is a powerful signal that India henceforth will adhere to a strategic trade policy that breaks with its past ad hoc mix of generous market access and arbitrary protectionism. And all of this comes with minimal economic costs as India has FTAs with all but three RCEP members.

Any new trade policy, admittedly, remains a road under construction. Over the next few years, the Narendra Modi government must show it has an alternative trade strategy and the capacity to implement it. Some elements of a new policy are evident. One, the spadework for new bilateral trade deals with the United States, the United Kingdom and others that emphasise forward-looking areas such as digital sectors and immigration has begun. Two, India has joined nascent bodies such as the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative and begun holding talks for technology-investment coalitions in 5G telecom and pharmaceuticals. All these have the same principle in common — they exclude China.

India’s new external economic policy is far from perfect. Its new bilateral investment draft treaty has no serious takers. On the other hand, many of its new domestic economic reforms mesh squarely with a 21st-century trade strategy. But the shadow of RCEP will only go away when India’s new trade posture results in something tangible.

tags
top news
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In