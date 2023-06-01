What unusual May temperatures signify

In yet another of the weather anomalies that have come to characterise our times, May, usually the hottest month in India, turned out to be the fourth coolest since 1951 this year. Delhi experienced its coolest May since 1987, with the average maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius (°C) — more than three notches below the long period average for May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The reason for aberrant May temperatures was largely surprise spells of rain. An analysis by this paper of India’s daily average maximum revealed that 24 of May’s first 30 days were cooler than normal. Some experts pointed to western disturbances (WDs), which typically shift to higher altitudes by May but remained at low latitudes this year, influencing northwest India and central India. India saw eight of these cyclonic systems. Others said such anomalous weather can be expected during the El Nino years, which brings a large natural variability in the pre-monsoon rains during April and May. PREMIUM While there is a sense of relief with the lower temperatures, fear lingers that a cooler May could hit the development of the crucial monsoon rainfall. (Hindustan Times)