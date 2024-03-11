 It takes more than Bazball to win in India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / It takes more than Bazball to win in India

It takes more than Bazball to win in India

ByHT Editorial
Mar 11, 2024 01:24 AM IST

Test cricket is a complex game and needs a nuanced tactical approach depending on the pitch, climatic conditions, and the opponents.

India’s innings and 64-run victory over England in Dharamsala completed a 4-1 rout in the five-Test series. It was India’s 17th consecutive series win at home and took the team to the top of the 2023-24 World Test Championship table. But India’s biggest takeaway from the series is that their inexperienced batting lineup held firm. In the absence of top stars Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India refused to take a step back and recall veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. In their absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal stepped up: Jaiswal (712 runs) became only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score more than 700 in a Test series; Khan made a sensational debut with a counter-attacking 50 in Rajkot; Jurel’s game-changing knock in Ranchi and his partnership with Kuldeep Yadav has pretty much sealed his place as a keeper-batter in the Test side; and, Padikkal made a solid 65 in his debut Test in Dharamsala.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's skipper Ben Stokes on Day 3 of the 5th Test match, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala(ANI ) PREMIUM
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's skipper Ben Stokes on Day 3 of the 5th Test match, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala(ANI )

The second biggest takeaway was that it answered a two-year-old question: Will Bazball work in India? The answer is no: Not with this England lineup, not with the skills at the disposal of their current team, and definitely not with their inexperienced spinners.

Test cricket is a complex game and needs a nuanced tactical approach depending on the pitch, climatic conditions, and the opponents. England’s ultra-attacking approach was unidimensional. England batters, except for Joe Root, lacked the skills to survive the Indian spinners. What Ollie Pope did by sweeping and reverse-sweeping his way to 196 in Hyderabad helped England go 1-0 up in the series. What it also did was force the Indian spinners to alter their length. So, lacking defensive skills and with the sweep going out of the equation, the English batters were left with just intent. That wasn’t enough and the team lost four Tests on the trot.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On