Laying a road map for India

Since he first took office in 2014, Narendra Modi has keenly focussed on his place in history and building his legacy to become one of India's most consequential prime ministers (PM). To this end, from his first year in power, he has sought to infuse his speeches with elements that rise above mundane everyday governance and instead seek buy-in of the people for grander movements, on the lines of what the country's founders achieved during the Independence movement. The PM's Independence Day addresses have been a key vehicle of this mission — from the beginning of social movements such as the Swachh Bharat mission and the seeding of his flagship Beti Padhao Beti Bachao mission, to the launch of mega welfare projects such as Ujjwala or Jal Jeevan. Even his big political instruments — a crusade against corruption or fighting against dynasty politics — have always found pride of place in his speeches.

Modi’s 11th Independence Day speech hinted that these ideas were all pieces of the bigger picture that the PM wants to sketch, of a developed India in 2047. This was the policy cornerstone of the 98-minute speech, his longest yet, and the PM painstakingly unfurled the various aspects of his vision for a Viksit Bharat — a financial powerhouse respected by the globe, the third-largest economy driven by the enterprise of its vast young population, a country propelled by technological advancement and scientific innovation, a country not sullied by corruption, crimes against women or dynastic politics, a country where reforms were not hindered by populism, where empathetic governance ensured the upliftment of marginalised sections and where glory in sports and global competitions was not an aberration. Beyond the contemporaneous concerns voiced in his speech — more medical college seats, turmoil in the neighbourhood and the impact of his welfare schemes — the kernel of his vision for India on its centenary was evident.

Modi projected confidence, focussing on his historic third term. He stressed on continuity of vision, despite the fact that economic distress and anxiety among marginalised communities had whittled his government’s mandate and energised the Opposition. He was careful to tailor various facets of his vision to various groups — women, the young, farmers, poor people, weaker castes — but not all aspects were without controversy. Two of his biggest asks, that of a uniform civil code to subsume the maze of personal codes that govern matters ranging from marriage to birth and inheritance, and for simultaneous elections to replace the chaotic poll calendar of India, will generate significant debate and legitimate concerns. Still, the early blueprint of India’s centennial future was clear in his speech.