Leaving behind Pahalgam scars

The Pahalgam terror attack on this day a year ago came against the backdrop of near-normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir and rising public anger against the army in Pakistan. The intent behind the attack was clear: Change the narrative about J&K from one of peace and hope, create a communal cleft in India, and distract attention in Pakistan from the corrupt army-security establishment that had captured office. Islamabad-Rawalpindi succeeded in its domestic intent, but a united India mourned the victims and punished Pakistan for its act of terrorism. Security forces tracked down and killed three terrorists of Pakistani origin responsible for the massacre. Operation Sindoor, launched two weeks after Pahalgam, restated India’s resolve against terrorism and changed its terms of engagement with Pakistan. A year after the gruesome incident, the picture is revealing. Tourists have returned to J&K, though they have yet to match the pre-Pahalgam number, and most sites in the Kashmir Valley have reopened for visitors. Security protocols have been revamped to assure visitors of safety and build trust in the state apparatus. (ANI)

A year after the gruesome incident, the picture is revealing. Tourists have returned to J&K, though they have yet to match the pre-Pahalgam number, and most sites in the Kashmir Valley have reopened for visitors. Security protocols have been revamped to assure visitors of safety and build trust in the state apparatus. The polarisation that the masterminds of Pahalgam expected was defeated as people in J&K and other parts of India rallied against the attackers, refusing to read religion in an act of cross-border terror. If anything, Pahalgam brought Kashmir and the rest of India closer than before.

Militarily, Operation Sindoor introduced a new paradigm of deterrence. The impact has been visible on the ground: Terror incidents in the Valley have come down, and cross-border infiltration has reduced in the Chenab Valley. Meanwhile, the Pakistani State is battling insurgent groups in Gilgit-Baltistan, Baloch nationalists, Islamists angry with their former patrons, and an independent-minded administration in Kabul that seeks closer ties with New Delhi. Asim Munir, who elevated himself to field marshal following Operation Sindoor, is Pakistan’s de facto ruler, having won power in a bloodless coup. The real losers have been Pakistani citizens: Their country is back to being a garrison State, and its economy is staring into an abyss. For sure, Islamabad has assumed the role of a mediator in the West Asia war, but what gains this shall bring is anybody’s guess.

India should know that the recalcitrant security establishment in Rawalpindi-Islamabad needs frequent conflicts to stay in power. Islamabad could misread the pat it has received from Donald Trump and attempt mischief. New Delhi must secure the borders and stay alert on internal security, but it must also push the compass on statehood for J&K. Empowering the political executive in Srinagar is key to defeating Pakistan’s larger plot against India.