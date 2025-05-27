Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Living in the Covid shadow

ByHT Editorial
May 27, 2025 08:38 PM IST

The Covid pathogen has joined the roster of manageable endemic respiratory viruses. There is no cause for pandemic-era alarm

India now has 1,010 active Covid-19 cases nationwide, with Delhi reporting 104 cases as new variants circulate across the country. Similar upticks are emerging across Asia. Yet health authorities, both in India and elsewhere, are responding with routine preparedness rather than emergency mobilisation — an approach that signals how far we’ve come from pandemic-era thinking.

The balance India now strikes —maintaining robust surveillance while avoiding overreaction — is sensible and must trickle down in how we react to the disease. (PTI) PREMIUM
The balance India now strikes —maintaining robust surveillance while avoiding overreaction — is sensible and must trickle down in how we react to the disease. (PTI)

The current wave represents exactly what endemic respiratory viruses do — circulate, evolve, and surge periodically without triggering a health-system collapse. These variants show no evidence of increased severity, with symptoms resembling common viral illnesses. The upticks stem from waning immunity and normal viral evolution, not fundamentally dangerous new properties. Encouragingly, the evolution has involved only offshoots of the Omicron variant that first emerged in late 2021 and brought on the pandemic’s end. Omicron proved fittest to spread, edging out deadlier variants like Delta and Alpha, but crucially lacked their severe lung-damaging properties.

Respiratory illnesses claim thousands of lives every year through their natural seasonal patterns. Influenza viruses — including H1N1 and H3N2 — regularly surge in deadly waves, like the severe H1N1 season that struck in 2017, nearly a decade after the strain first emerged in 2009. Sars-CoV-2 could theoretically follow this same cyclical path of periodic severe seasons. But it has not yet. India’s proportionate response offers the clearest evidence of this epidemiological shift. Despite facing devastating Covid waves during the pandemic, authorities now treat variant detection with vigilance while emphasising standard hospital preparedness and reassuring the public that current symptoms mirror routine respiratory infections. The key metric isn’t case numbers but health system impact — and current data shows mild illness without significant hospitalisation spikes.

These periodic surges will become routine, much like accepting that some flu seasons hit harder than others without declaring emergencies. Yet vigilance remains essential. The spring 2021 Delta surge, which Indian surveillance initially missed, led to tens of thousands of fatalities. The balance India now strikes —maintaining robust surveillance while avoiding overreaction — is sensible and must trickle down in how we react to the disease. Treating every variant that emerges as a potential catastrophe will exhaust public health resources and credibility. Covid has joined the roster of manageable endemic respiratory viruses. Our responses must reflect that reality, learning from past failures without surrendering to pandemic-era alarm.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / Living in the Covid shadow

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On