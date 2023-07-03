Home / Editorials / Maha churn holds a larger 2024 message

Maha churn holds a larger 2024 message

ByHT Editorial
Jul 03, 2023 10:14 PM IST

Ajit Pawar’s alignment with the BJP underlines how the ruling party is reaching out to allies to rebuild the NDA and better its 2019 showing

L’ Affaire NCP shows yet again that politics in India is rapidly degenerating into a purely mathematical exercise. It also demonstrates the cynical use of enforcement agencies to achieve political ends — for nothing else can explain why charges are (as they have been in the past) dropped against politicians joining the national political hegemon. It is worth repeating both, because these often tend to get lost in the narrative — and both lie at the core of democracy and the democratic process.

Ajit Pawar’s alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — along with many senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders — was always considered a matter of “when”, not “if(HT_PRINT) PREMIUM
Ajit Pawar’s alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — along with many senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders — was always considered a matter of “when”, not “if(HT_PRINT)

Ajit Pawar’s alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — along with many senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders — was always considered a matter of “when”, not “if”, and while it still took everyone by surprise when it happened on Sunday, there is a larger message in it that has been drowned out over the past few months — perhaps by the drumbeat surrounding the work-in-progress united opposition. On June 10, this newspaper reported that the BJP, with an eye on the 2024 national election, was reaching out to past allies and potential ones, seeking to rebuild the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This should be easy for a party that has considerable resources at its disposal, and also a fine understanding of incentives and penalties. Indeed, with a cabinet reshuffle (largely necessitated by an organisational one that is imperative ahead of this year’s state elections and next year’s national election) imminent, it can offer those who sign on, instant gratification.

There’s already talk of the Telugu Desam Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal, both previously part of the NDA, returning to the fold. And there is buzz that a few other regional parties may well choose to ally with the BJP.

Allies will be important to the BJP in 2024. It will be difficult even for the party, with its efficient and powerful election machinery, and also the biggest political brand in the country, Narendra Modi, to better its 2019 performance. Sunday’s events indicate that the party is keenly aware of this.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out