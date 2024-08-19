Mpox shows old lessons ignored

Mpox being allowed to worsen into a global public health emergency for the second time in two years shows how little the global community has learned from previous disease outbreaks, including the Covid pandemic. Neglecting surveillance and a coordinated response against the disease seeing a surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and some other African nations could prove costly, given the viral strain in circulation this time is more infective. Clade 2b, which was in circulation in 2022, when the disease was declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for the first time, was transmitted primarily through sexual contact. Clade 1b, in circulation this time, has seen non-sexual transmission, and is likely more virulent given the higher fatalities reported. Health workers with children being treated for mpox in a treatment room at the Munigi mpox treatment center in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 Photographer: Arlette Bashizi/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Even when the sole vaccine that exists was deployed in the West in the first emergency, African nations didn’t get as many shots as they required though the virus was endemic in parts of the continent. Then, DRC delayed approving emergency use for the vaccine. At present, while there are stockpiles in the West, the pipeline isn’t ready to step up production right away and cater to a potential surge in demand. The authorities dropped the ball when they ended the first emergency last year in September despite many disease experts disagreeing due to the prevalence in Africa. Given the levels of global interconnectedness, the fallout shouldn’t be allowed to exacerbate. The disease reaching western shores again is the price for neglecting Africa. The global community must now control it there, even as nations step up surveillance and work on boosting vaccine capacity and reach.