Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New RBI guv must keep macro picture in sight

ByHT Editorial
Dec 10, 2024 08:31 PM IST

The change of guard in Mint Street, with Sanjay Malhotra replacing incumbent Shaktikanta Das, comes at a point where the central bank has been steadfastly holding interest rates till inflation aligns itself with the 4% target.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is one of India’s most illustrious institutions. It is entrusted with maintaining order and stability in the Indian economy, especially in managing the government’s debt, foreign exchange markets and the domestic financial sector. In 2016, the Centre added another mandate to RBI’s responsibilities, controlling inflation in the economy. Since then, it is this mandate — keeping the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 4% — that has often been seen as the primary metric of RBI, and by extension, its leadership’s prowess or lack of it.

Sanjay Malhotra speaks during the 67th Foundation Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in New Delhi, India December 4, 2024. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)
Sanjay Malhotra speaks during the 67th Foundation Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in New Delhi, India December 4, 2024. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The change of guard in Mint Street, with Sanjay Malhotra replacing incumbent Shaktikanta Das, comes at a point where the central bank has been steadfastly holding interest rates till inflation aligns itself with the 4% target. That Malhotra is coming from the finance ministry — he was serving as the revenue secretary — has fuelled animated discussion on whether RBI will pivot towards growth from controlling inflation. The speculation is baseless for two reasons: One, it is the Centre that has given the inflation targeting mandate to RBI; and two, repo rates are decided by a collective body that has representation from both RBI and independent economists nominated by the Union finance ministry.

Das’s legacy as RBI governor will be his stable navigation of India’s macroeconomic ship during oneof the most turbulent periods in the history of modern capitalism. His successor must also focus on this larger challenge at a time when geoeconomics is entering a new phase of chaos with Donald Trump back as the US president. Cyclical discussions about growth and inflation could be more animated, but it is the structural focus which has given RBI its current prestige. This should not change.

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On