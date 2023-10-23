Old wine in an old bottle

At the age of 73, this is likely to be Sharif’s last comeback. His previous stints were cut short due to the interference of the military establishment. It remains to be seen whether Nawaz Sharif 4.0 will be able to strike the right political balance with the generals in Rawalpindi and offer the leadership that lifts Pakistan out of all the challenges the country faces.

The truth is, Sharif has returned to a Pakistan whose political milieu has greatly changed in recent years, especially due to the polarising politics witnessed under the regime of former premier Imran Khan, currently incarcerated and facing a raft of corruption charges. It remains to be seen whether the PML-N is still the political powerhouse it once was across the country; even its ally in the last coalition government, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is reportedly miffed as the powerful security establishment has given no sign of accommodating its leaders in a future setup. From all available indications, the military leadership continues to have its hands on all the key levers and one of the goals of the generals appears to be to keep Khan out of the fray. Sharif’s signals about abiding by the rules set by the military will thus strengthen his electoral prospects.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has returned to his country after a four-year spell in self-exile. The three-time premier’s homecoming was clearly timed with an eye on the general elections due in January, and followed a federal court granting him protection from arrest in several graft cases in which he was convicted in 2019. The large crowd he attracted for his rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore reflected Sharif’s drawing power, especially in the country’s political heartland. His speech dwelt at length on Pakistan’s past achievements under his leadership, including creation of infrastructure, economic growth and the country’s emergence as a nuclear weapons state. There were also indications that Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party no longer intend to confront the military leadership over the ouster of his last government. Instead, Sharif spoke of the need for all stakeholders and constitutional institutions to work together to overcome the myriad challenges Pakistan is facing. He also spoke about the need to mend fences with neighbours and find an honourable solution to the Kashmir issue, though it will be too early to expect any sort of reciprocation from the Indian side.

PREMIUM Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters.(AFP)

