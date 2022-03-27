Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Pakistan plunges into turmoil
editorials

Pakistan plunges into turmoil

Imran Khan’s poor governance record eroded his ties with army, and a new regime won’t have it easy
PREMIUM
Barring the success of some sporadic efforts to get the army to again throw its weight behind Mr Khan, it is likely he will have to step down sometime this week. (Reuters)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

For many decades, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan nursed a burning ambition to become Pakistan’s prime minister (PM) Those dreams came true in the general election of 2018, when the tacit backing of the military establishment ensured a mandate for Mr Khan. A little more than three years into his term, Mr Khan is perilously close to losing his grip on power and being unseated in a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, thanks to a united Opposition that has closed ranks with dissidents in Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Mr Khan’s failure was largely brought on by his hubris. It appears that once his grand plan to become PM was achieved, he really did not know how to deliver on virtually any front, be it governance, national security or the economy. At a mega rally in Islamabad on Sunday, Mr Khan defended his governance record, especially on development and launched a veiled attack at the army and Opposition, projecting his personal political survival as a battle for the future of Pakistan. Then there was the bizarre spectacle of two ministers in Mr Khan’s government publicly announcing that they would prefer to become suicide bombers to target the Opposition and the Parliament. If nothing else, such public pronouncements by Mr Khan and his aides – at a time when the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reportedly been able to gather more people for an Opposition rally – reek of the desperation within the ruling party.

RELATED STORIES

Barring the success of some sporadic efforts to get the army to again throw its weight behind Mr Khan, it is likely he will have to step down sometime this week. The buzz in Islamabad’s political circles is that the military has had enough of the poor administrative abilities of the government, especially after Mr Khan sought to hold up the appointment of a new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief last year in an apparent attempt to influence the choice of the next army chief. There are also whispers the army is upset with Mr Khan’s excessive reliance on the counsel of his wife, a pirni or spiritual guide, for all sorts of decisions. The Pakistan army, which has never covered itself in glory on its role in politics, appears to be staying neutral. But even the exit of Mr Khan will not mean the end of Pakistan’s current woes. The Opposition, if it forms a government, will have its hands full coping with a wide array of challenges.

For many decades, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan nursed a burning ambition to become Pakistan’s prime minister (PM) Those dreams came true in the general election of 2018, when the tacit backing of the military establishment ensured a mandate for Mr Khan. A little more than three years into his term, Mr Khan is perilously close to losing his grip on power and being unseated in a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, thanks to a united Opposition that has closed ranks with dissidents in Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Mr Khan’s failure was largely brought on by his hubris. It appears that once his grand plan to become PM was achieved, he really did not know how to deliver on virtually any front, be it governance, national security or the economy. At a mega rally in Islamabad on Sunday, Mr Khan defended his governance record, especially on development and launched a veiled attack at the army and Opposition, projecting his personal political survival as a battle for the future of Pakistan. Then there was the bizarre spectacle of two ministers in Mr Khan’s government publicly announcing that they would prefer to become suicide bombers to target the Opposition and the Parliament. If nothing else, such public pronouncements by Mr Khan and his aides – at a time when the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reportedly been able to gather more people for an Opposition rally – reek of the desperation within the ruling party.

Barring the success of some sporadic efforts to get the army to again throw its weight behind Mr Khan, it is likely he will have to step down sometime this week. The buzz in Islamabad’s political circles is that the military has had enough of the poor administrative abilities of the government, especially after Mr Khan sought to hold up the appointment of a new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief last year in an apparent attempt to influence the choice of the next army chief. There are also whispers the army is upset with Mr Khan’s excessive reliance on the counsel of his wife, a pirni or spiritual guide, for all sorts of decisions. The Pakistan army, which has never covered itself in glory on its role in politics, appears to be staying neutral. But even the exit of Mr Khan will not mean the end of Pakistan’s current woes. The Opposition, if it forms a government, will have its hands full coping with a wide array of challenges.

RELATED STORIES

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht exclusive
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP