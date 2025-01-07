Post Trudeau, Canada should reset India ties

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided to step down following a revolt within his Liberal Party and public opinion polls showing that the party is expected to be swept out of power by the Conservatives. Discontent with his leadership has grown within his party — a no-confidence motion was scheduled for this month — and his end was hastened by the surprise resignation of Chrystia Freeland as deputy prime minister (PM) in December. This marks a departure from the way Trudeau was feted when he came to power in 2015. The son of late former PM Pierre Trudeau led his party to victory in 2019 and 2021; the shine had begun wearing off after his government narrowly survived a string of no-confidence votes. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a news conference after announcing his resignation as Liberal leader outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP/PTI) (AP)

It was under Trudeau that India-Canada relations plunged to their lowest point ever in several decades. Many experts believe that bilateral ties suffered a body blow during his disastrous visit to India in 2018, when a Canadian national convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian politician, was invited to official receptions by Ottawa, an outcome of the Liberal Party’s dalliance with Khalistani separatists back home. The relationship cratered following Trudeau’s allegation in 2023 that Indian agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian side has maintained that Canada has not provided evidence to back up its accusations and that the Trudeau government provided space and haven to Khalistani elements.

The change in leadership in Canada offers an opportunity for a reset in bilateral ties. However, a real thaw is possible depending on the outcome of the Nijjar case, in which some Indians have been indicted, and when Ottawa acts against pro-Khalistan elements whose activities are inimical to the interests of both countries.