Protect the young from polarisation

Whether it is a teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district who is accused of asking students to beat a classmate because he was Muslim, a Jammu and Kashmir teacher who allegedly thrashed a student for writing Jai Shri Ram on the classroom blackboard, or the Delhi government teacher booked by the police for hurling communal slurs at Muslim students, the common thread is this — a disturbing leaching of the political polarisation outside the classroom into pedagogy within it. This unfortunate trend, however fringe, must be arrested urgently. Classrooms are inviolate spaces, where the country shapes its future by nurturing the creativity and channelling the talent of the next generation of learners. Teachers are meant to be the vehicles for actualising the dreams of young minds. If some of them are instead becoming peddlers of the discord, they are not only failing at their job, but also undermining the toil of millions of unsung educators. To target young people by their religious identities is reprehensible, and there should be no tolerance for such behaviour. PREMIUM A screengrab of the video of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district who is accused of asking students to beat a classmate because he was Muslim