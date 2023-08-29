Punish those making a spectacle of caste

Caste is insidious and often invisible in its machinations. But it can also be made into a spectacle. This is why when Dalit people transgress the bounds that social dogma has drawn for them, the response is swift and brutal — a warning to other people to respect caste orthodoxy. Punishments meted out in cases involving caste are especially cruel and unusual because they need to be such for some sections of society to hold on to caste prejudices and prevent rationality from dispelling their bias. So, whether it be a Dalit student who dies after being allegedly harassed by teachers over caste, a Dalit teen beaten to death by a mob enraged that his sister filed a sexual harassment complaint, or four Dalit men hung upside down from a tree and beaten with sticks over suspicion they stole a goat or some pigeons, the trigger (or the allegation) is almost immaterial. What matters is the caste of the victims, and the overwhelming need to show them their place. PREMIUM What is needed is more proactive police action, stringent judicial monitoring and political will that doesn’t stop at exploiting wounds for electoral gains. (Representative use)