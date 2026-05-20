Reimagine Brics for present times

But Brics is currently divided over West Asia and India, as the chair will face a tough test in getting everyone together. The challenge is to negotiate the differences and build on commonalities for the greater good — issues from energy shortages to the climate crisis call for focussed attention and action. The summit is both a challenge and an opportunity.

A broad consensus on most of the contested issues — such as West Asia and Ukraine — may appear difficult at the outset, but Brics at least offers a platform where nations are talking: As New Delhi has argued, the focus needs to be on functional cooperation rather than ideological warfare. Europe, for instance, is looking to Brics, especially India, to help find a way forward on ending both Ukraine and West Asia conflicts. New Delhi has friendly ties with Moscow and Kyiv as well as Washington and multiple capitals in West Asia, and its stature as a mature, neutral power provides some leeway to mediate peace with the warring parties. French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for India to become the bridge between the G7 and Brics.

Brics is no monolith: Its member States carry diverse views. At the recent Delhi conclave, Iran and the UAE sparred over the war in West Asia, and a joint statement could not be issued. There are divisions within the bloc on Ukraine and Iran (the latter is a member), while China and India differ vastly on their outlook on Pakistan. However, there is a consensus among the Brics members on reforms to global governance institutions, such as the United Nations and the Security Council, and greater representation of Global South countries within international institutions. One factor common to the bloc is that members prefer a multipolar world order to one that is dominated by a single country, namely the US, or even the US-led western bloc. Brics has the political and economic clout to orchestrate a pushback to unipolar paradigms or even the weaponisation of tariffs to unilaterally shape trade and power relations.

The confirmation from Moscow that President Vladimir Putin will attend the Brics summit in New Delhi in September raises the profile of the event. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to attend — Putin and Xi are expected to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to reports from Russia. At a time when multilateralism is on the decline and the old West-centric, liberal, rules-based order is unravelling, Brics has the potential to emerge as an important arbitrator in global affairs. But can the bloc rise to the task?

The confirmation from Moscow that President Vladimir Putin will attend the Brics summit in New Delhi in September raises the profile of the event. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to attend — Putin and Xi are expected to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to reports from Russia. At a time when multilateralism is on the decline and the old West-centric, liberal, rules-based order is unravelling, Brics has the potential to emerge as an important arbitrator in global affairs. But can the bloc rise to the task?

PREMIUM A broad consensus on most of the contested issues — such as West Asia and Ukraine — may appear difficult at the outset, but Brics at least offers a platform where nations are talking. (Reuters)

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Brics is no monolith: Its member States carry diverse views. At the recent Delhi conclave, Iran and the UAE sparred over the war in West Asia, and a joint statement could not be issued. There are divisions within the bloc on Ukraine and Iran (the latter is a member), while China and India differ vastly on their outlook on Pakistan. However, there is a consensus among the Brics members on reforms to global governance institutions, such as the United Nations and the Security Council, and greater representation of Global South countries within international institutions. One factor common to the bloc is that members prefer a multipolar world order to one that is dominated by a single country, namely the US, or even the US-led western bloc. Brics has the political and economic clout to orchestrate a pushback to unipolar paradigms or even the weaponisation of tariffs to unilaterally shape trade and power relations.

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{{^usCountry}} A broad consensus on most of the contested issues — such as West Asia and Ukraine — may appear difficult at the outset, but Brics at least offers a platform where nations are talking: As New Delhi has argued, the focus needs to be on functional cooperation rather than ideological warfare. Europe, for instance, is looking to Brics, especially India, to help find a way forward on ending both Ukraine and West Asia conflicts. New Delhi has friendly ties with Moscow and Kyiv as well as Washington and multiple capitals in West Asia, and its stature as a mature, neutral power provides some leeway to mediate peace with the warring parties. French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for India to become the bridge between the G7 and Brics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A broad consensus on most of the contested issues — such as West Asia and Ukraine — may appear difficult at the outset, but Brics at least offers a platform where nations are talking: As New Delhi has argued, the focus needs to be on functional cooperation rather than ideological warfare. Europe, for instance, is looking to Brics, especially India, to help find a way forward on ending both Ukraine and West Asia conflicts. New Delhi has friendly ties with Moscow and Kyiv as well as Washington and multiple capitals in West Asia, and its stature as a mature, neutral power provides some leeway to mediate peace with the warring parties. French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for India to become the bridge between the G7 and Brics. {{/usCountry}}

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But Brics is currently divided over West Asia and India, as the chair will face a tough test in getting everyone together. The challenge is to negotiate the differences and build on commonalities for the greater good — issues from energy shortages to the climate crisis call for focussed attention and action. The summit is both a challenge and an opportunity.