Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Reinforcing New Delhi, Moscow relations

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 08:53 pm IST

Russia’s partnership with India is an answer to detractors who accuse Moscow of having hitched its bandwagon to Beijing

After some years of stagnation, the India-Russia relationship has gained in importance as Moscow emerged as one of the main energy suppliers for New Delhi and Russian-origin armaments were extensively used in the conflict with Pakistan in May. However, the relationship has faced pressure from the punitive levy imposed by the Donald Trump administration over Russian oil purchases and the calls for India to end its military procurements from Russia. As Russia and India prepare for President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India towards the end of the year, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasised that ties between Moscow and New Delhi are independent of and immune to the ups and downs in the India-US relationship. At a time when the US continues to criticise India’s purchases of Russian energy and military hardware, Lavrov was categorical in asserting that there is “no threat” to the relationship. Lavrov lauded India’s foreign policy and the Indian side’s “self-respect” in standing up to the US.

At a time when the US continues to criticise India’s purchases of Russian energy and military hardware, Lavrov was categorical in asserting that there is “no threat” to the relationship (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI) PREMIUM
Lavrov’s comments are a validation of India’s stated policy of multilateralism amid the churn on the international stage. Russia will continue to be a crucial energy and security partner for the foreseeable future, and India should stick to its stand of choosing its own partners. Russia’s partnership with India is also an answer to detractors who accuse Moscow of having hitched its bandwagon to Beijing. At the same time, however, Russia needs to deliver on its promises of making two-way trade with India more balanced by providing greater market access and stepping up and diversifying its procurement of Indian goods. Greater economic integration will provide ballast for and reinvigorate the long-standing partnership.

