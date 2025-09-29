Reinforcing New Delhi, Moscow relations

After some years of stagnation, the India-Russia relationship has gained in importance as Moscow emerged as one of the main energy suppliers for New Delhi and Russian-origin armaments were extensively used in the conflict with Pakistan in May. However, the relationship has faced pressure from the punitive levy imposed by the Donald Trump administration over Russian oil purchases and the calls for India to end its military procurements from Russia. As Russia and India prepare for President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India towards the end of the year, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasised that ties between Moscow and New Delhi are independent of and immune to the ups and downs in the India-US relationship. At a time when the US continues to criticise India’s purchases of Russian energy and military hardware, Lavrov was categorical in asserting that there is “no threat” to the relationship. Lavrov lauded India’s foreign policy and the Indian side’s “self-respect” in standing up to the US.

