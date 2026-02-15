Retrieving lost ground in Delhi and Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and Prime Minister (PM)-designate Tarique Rahman’s invitation to PM Narendra Modi to his swearing-in in Dhaka, along with leaders of several regional and friendly nations, is a welcome gesture that points to a new beginning and a possible recalibration of bilateral relations. The move follows New Delhi’s own outreach to the BNP in recent months, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s participation in the funeral of Rahman’s mother, former premier Khaleda Zia, and Modi’s phone call to Rahman immediately after his victory in the general election last week. Given PM Modi’s prior commitments, Speaker Om Birla will be representing India at the swearing-in ceremony. Rahman has said his government’s foreign policy will be shaped solely by the interests of Bangladesh and its people, pointing to his desire to balance relations with China, India and Pakistan (REUTERS)

But New Delhi and Dhaka will do well to schedule an early meeting of the two leaders so that the recent momentum gets transformed into proper policy pivots and the normalisation of ties after a particularly rough patch. Numerous issues need to be urgently addressed, including visa facilitation, especially for patients, resumption of cross-border trade, connectivity, and the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty so that the two sides can regain ground lost over the past 18 months, largely due to the short-sighted actions of the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

Rahman has said his government’s foreign policy will be shaped solely by the interests of Bangladesh and its people, pointing to his desire to balance relations with China, India and Pakistan. The BNP has also outlined plans to revive the Saarc, which is not a priority for India. But Bangladesh’s interests are not necessarily against Indian concerns and Rahman’s ascension may just be the fresh start both countries need.