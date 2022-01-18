Safeguard the pride of R-Day

The celebrations on R-Day, and especially the parade, are meant to be a symbol of a vibrant democracy showcasing its finest aspects. It should be above any partisan bitterness and all political parties, and governments, bear the responsibility to safeguard the dignity of the event. A tableau is a symbol of pride and celebration, meant to mark achievements and milestones. Political barbs only sully these goals.

This is unfortunate, especially because this row appears to erupt regularly before January 26 — with the political pitch getting shriller every year. The bickering also represents a larger trend of erosion in the trust compact between the Centre and the states, which has fuelled hostilities in matters of revenue sharing, jointly financed schemes and common programmes. To repair this federal fabric is the responsibility of all governments. As the Union government has pointed out, the panel that selects tableaux comprises independent experts drawn from a variety of fields, and attributing political motives to them is improper. As Union minister Rajnath Singh explained in his letters to Mr Stalin and Ms Banerjee, only 12 out of 29 proposals were cleared. At the same time, the process and criteria for selection of the tableaux are not completely transparent. The minister explained the reasons behind the decisions in his letters but these came only after the row erupted. Open and participative decision-making that is clearly communicated to the stakeholders and the public can insulate the exercise from controversy.

Days before India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, a political controversy has engulfed the most iconic segment of the event: The parade. Three states ruled by political opponents of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, have said that tableaux designed by them for the parade down Rajpath were rejected by the committee that decides which floats enter the event. The chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, MK Stalin, and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the sentiments of the people in their states were hurt by the rejection. The parties ruling the states have also hinted at political reasons influencing the panel.

