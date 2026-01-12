Seeking a slice of government

Tamil Nadu has been an outlier in Indian politics in some ways. Two aspects of state politics that make it unique are particularly significant. One, no national party has formed a government in the state in close to 60 years: The DMK and its rival, the AIADMK, have won all elections since 1967, either on their own or in alliance. Two, despite alliances becoming essential to winning elections in the state, Tamil Nadu has not seen a coalition government, with the Dravidian majors refusing to share office with their allies. Even in 2006, when the DMK emerged as the single largest party in the assembly but failed to garner a simple majority, M Karunanidhi formed a single-party government. Ahead of the assembly elections, due in April, this principle of Dravidian parties has come under challenge from allies — the Congress wants to share power with the DMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party with the AIADMK, should they win office. Both Dravidian parties have refused the demand so far. The political space in Tamil Nadu has opened up with the weakening of the AIADMK following multiple splits. The BJP has been making inroads, and its political agenda has gained acceptance in the state more than ever. (@AmitShah X)

Neither the Congress nor the BJP has a local leader of stature, but that can be said of the Dravidian parties as well. Tamil politics in the past few decades has been dominated by larger-than-life personalities such as CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. That has changed since the passing of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Meanwhile, the political space in Tamil Nadu has opened up with the weakening of the AIADMK following multiple splits. The BJP has been making inroads, and its political agenda has gained acceptance in the state more than ever. And the OBC consensus around the Dravidian Movement has fragmented with new identity-centric outfits asserting their agency and identity. MK Stalin, chief minister and the heir to Karunanidhi, or Edappadi Palaniswami, former CM and the AIADMK leader, are in no position to set the agenda and sweep elections like some of their predecessors. In any case, the Tamil Nadu electorate has ceased to give sweeping mandates to any party since 2011, and no party’s vote share has crossed 40%. Amidst all this, the entry of actor Vijay has introduced an element of uncertainty into the elections.

Will all this be enough to see the first coalition government in the state? That may well depend on the outcome of the elections, but the trend is clear. If not in 2026, then perhaps in 2031!