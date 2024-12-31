Signalling a maturing space ecosystem

India on Monday launched the SpaDeX mission, sending two satellites to the edge of space to attempt a docking procedure. While it might lack the spectacle of a lunar landing, SpaDeX represents something extremely consequential. Autonomous orbital docking is a sophisticated manoeuvre mastered by only a handful of nations. The ability of a spacecraft to dock with another does not merely establish a physical connection in the cosmic expanse but opens more foundational doorways of space exploration — servicing satellites, constructing space stations, and ultimately, transporting astronauts between spacecraft. Sriharikota [Andhra Pradesh], Dec 31 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV-C60) with two Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex) satellites and 24 other innovative payloads into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota on Monday. (ANI Photo) (PIB- X)

India tackling a technology fundamental to mankind’s space future is a testament to its imagination, scientific prowess, and determination. The mission’s complexity is immense — over the next few days, the spacecraft will sync themselves with millimetre precision as they hurtle through space at 7.6km/second. The mission reveals the evolving nature of India’s space ecosystem. The rocket carrying SpaDeX transforms its spent stage into an orbital laboratory hosting experiments from start-ups and institutions. Private firms and university research units are testing next-generation radar technologies and green propulsion systems. This synthesis of government capability, academic research, and private innovation signals a maturing space economy.

In an era where space intersects with geopolitical ambition, India’s approach has been distinct. Rather than pursuing prestige alone, each advance serves multiple purposes: technological, commercial, and educational. This multilayered strategy has delivered efficiency — from Mars missions on modest budgets to lunar landings that enhance Earth observation capabilities — and harbours hope for a bright future.