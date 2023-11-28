Taking constitutional justice to the people

Much has been said about justice as an abstract idea, but institutions seldom reflect on access to justice. Since his elevation, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has set out to change this paradigm by constantly reminding people that in the absence of access, the idea of justice would be meaningless. On Monday, speaking at a conference on “Strengthening Access to Justice in the Global South”, the CJI picked out technology, infrastructure, physical accessibility to courtrooms, and gender neutrality as instruments that make justice accessible to citizens. These are practical measures that can truly facilitate the transformation of the Supreme Court (SC) into a “people’s court” as the CJI is wont to describe the apex court. Access to justice was recognised as a fundamental right by a Constitution Bench in Anita Kushwaha v Pushap Sudan (2016). A radical step by the SC in recent years to take the judicial system to the people is the introduction of online courtrooms. This measure has enabled litigants and lawyers living away from the national Capital to access the apex court at a minimal cost. It realises the vision that the right to approach the Court is the heart and soul of the Constitution.

PREMIUM The Supreme Court (File)