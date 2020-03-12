e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Editorials / The battle against Covid-19

The battle against Covid-19

The government’s tough and proactive steps are welcome

editorials Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:57 IST
Hindustan Times
The inconvenient truth is that the world, including India, is not prepared for a coronavirus epidemic and draconian public health measures need to be taken. An epidemic can easily overwhelm India’s already overburdened health system
The inconvenient truth is that the world, including India, is not prepared for a coronavirus epidemic and draconian public health measures need to be taken. An epidemic can easily overwhelm India’s already overburdened health system(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

India’s tough decision to virtually ban all foreigners from entering the country for a month, and ask everyone, including Indians, to defer travel unless necessary, came an hour before the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) a pandemic on Wednesday. While WHO lingered over whether to call Covid-19 a pandemic on the grounds that it may fuel panic, India proactively adopted an agile and aggressive disease-control approach that involved daily inter-ministerial reviews and updated advisories, weeks before the first cases were reported in Kerala. All overseas travellers now risk undergoing a two-week quarantine, even as the home ministry has invoked Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, and Disaster Management Acts 2005, to empower the Centre and state governments to forcefully segregate, test and isolate suspected cases. Such disease containment efforts have prevented, so far, the community transmission of Covid-19, with the disease being limited to people who got infected overseas or their contacts in India.

The inconvenient truth is that the world, including India, is not prepared for a coronavirus epidemic and draconian public health measures need to be taken. An epidemic can easily overwhelm India’s already overburdened health system. This makes it imperative to rigorously enforce travel restrictions, surveillance, contact tracing, social distancing, and sharing updated information with the public to stop panic and prevent the spread of infection. With the window of global containment of the virus closing fast, the government is right in adopting assertive infection-control measures, even if these measures cause short-term public inconvenience, restrict personal freedom, and lead to the possible cancellation of popular events.

India must treat the pandemic as a threat to social security that will, if it spirals out of control like it did in China, Italy, South Korea and Iran, destabilise the economy and wreck health systems. United States President Donald Trump’s decision to ban travel from most of Europe is a case of doing too little too late. India must maintain its lead in containment and stop the disease from gaining a foothold within its borders.

tags
top news
1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
India sending 14-member medical team to Maldives to counter coronavirus
India sending 14-member medical team to Maldives to counter coronavirus
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion