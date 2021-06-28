The dangers of anti-science, anti-vaccine propaganda

India has a singular mission over the next year — vaccinating the population against Covid-19. Universal vaccination is the only way to save lives, prevent future waves, revive economic growth, send children to school, resume social interactions and defeat the pandemic. Eligible citizens, young and old, must take both jabs and encourage others as well.

Unfortunately, scientific reality hasn’t deterred some public figures from acting irresponsibly. A primary example is lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, who has been consistently advising against vaccines on Twitter. With 2.2 million Twitter followers, his disregard for science can potentially sway fence-sitters who are hesitant to take vaccines to follow suit. Misinformation about the effectiveness of vaccines foments hesitancy at a time when various studies point to this being a significant barrier to the fight against Covid-19. There is little to distinguish Mr Bhushan and Ram Kisan Yadav (Baba Ramdev) who have both peddled misinformation about vaccines, revealing that the anti-science impulse in India makes strange bedfellows.

Vaccination is not legally mandatory. Therefore, an individual can choose not to take the jab. But unless it is on medical advice, this would be self-defeating. Those actively campaigning against vaccination pose a threat to public health. Citizens should also remember that vaccination certificates will be crucial to return to a new normal, from accessing public spaces to travel. Not getting vaccinated would not only risk one’s life but also prevent returning to a pre-Covid-19 life. Influencers should take the jab, and if they don’t want to do so, at least stop commenting on issues they know little about.