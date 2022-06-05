The dangers of divisive speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday expelled one spokesperson and suspended another while asserting that it respects all religions, as the government attempted to defuse a swirling controversy over comments made by the two people that were allegedly derogatory of Prophet Mohammad. In its letters to the two people, the BJP said that they had acted against the ethos of the party, and in its statement, said it opposed any ideology that insulted any faith, sect or religious personality. The moves came two days after violence broke out in Kanpur over the comments, and left 17 people injured. Anger was also building up in several Arab countries such as Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia over the comments.

The BJP statement, which broadly laid out the party’s position on religious freedom, is the third such bid by the party and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to draw a distinction between the ruling establishment and some extreme actions made by members or affiliates. Last Monday, BJP chief JP Nadda appeared to distance the party from the ongoing legal disputes in Varanasi and Mathura and said the party had decided to respect the court’s order in letter and spirit. Then, on Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Hindu and Muslim sides should sit across the table to settle matters amicably.

The episode lays out three clear lessons. One, strong, unequivocal condemnation of any mala fide action to stoke communal disharmony is urgent, and that the absence of action against such rhetoric only encourages fringe elements to disturb communal amity. Two, it underlines that domestic political rhetoric can have damaging international ramifications and tarnish India’s image. The BJP spokespersons’ comments, for example, threatened to harm relationships that India strengthened with a number of Arab countries and cause problems for the millions-strong diaspora. And three, it indicates that any statements must be followed up with strong signals within the party and faith-based groups that claim patronage that the government will not tolerate insult to any faith and communal rabble-rousing. The BJP is right to note that India’s 75th year of Independence should ensure a life of dignity and freedom for all citizens. For this to endure, the ruling establishment and all political parties will have to focus on forging a new peace compact.