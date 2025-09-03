Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

The Maratha quota conundrum, again

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 09:09 pm IST

Given the Supreme Court-mandated cap of 50%, Maratha reservation will likely remain an intractable issue for any government

The Devendra Fadnavis government’s deft handling of the latest agitation by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has defused a flashpoint in Maharashtra politics; but for how long, remains to be seen. The decision to legalise the use of the Hyderabad (1909) and Satara (1884) gazettes to verify Maratha families’ Kunbi ancestry, and use this to grant them reservation under the OBC quota has been welcomed by the protestors — but OBC communities upset at this eating into their pie could likely challenge it in court.

The demand for reservation for Marathas, numerically and politically the state’s dominant community, largely emanates from the agrarian belt of Marathwada that has remained educationally backward and desperately poor. (PTI) PREMIUM
The demand for reservation for Marathas, numerically and politically the state’s dominant community, largely emanates from the agrarian belt of Marathwada that has remained educationally backward and desperately poor. (PTI)

Maharashtra has 52% reservation for SC, ST, and OBC communities. In addition, like other states, it has a 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS), and in 2024, the Eknath Shinde government granted Marathas 10% reservation under the socially and educationally backward caste (SEBC) category, which has been challenged in court. The demand for reservation for Marathas, numerically and politically the state’s dominant community, largely emanates from the agrarian belt of Marathwada that has remained educationally backward and desperately poor. The agitation by Jarange-Patil, a farmer from Marathwada, has struck a powerful chord in the community; quota under the OBC category, in addition to education and jobs, will give them assured political representation.

Given the Supreme Court-mandated cap of 50%, Maratha reservation will likely remain an intractable issue for any government. However, what is in the government’s hand is an upliftment of Marathwada. Deepening educational and physical infrastructure and creating subsidies for industry to flourish will go a long way in alleviating distress and reducing the dependence on the agrarian economy. Whether that’s expedient for political parties, is the question.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / The Maratha quota conundrum, again
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On