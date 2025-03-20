Time for a reset in India-Canada ties

With Justin Trudeau stepping down as Canada’s prime minister, a shift in Canadian politics was expected, especially its engagement with India. A recalibration in bilateral relations was also expected because of the radical shift in the Donald Trump administration’s approach towards Canada. Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy has Canada in the crosshairs and his challenge to Ottawa’s sovereignty itself has changed the dynamic of the once close relationship. The India-Canada relationship cratered after Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, and since then, both sides have expelled diplomats and taken steps that amounted to a downgrading of diplomatic relations.

However, even through the worst patches in the diplomatic relationship, security agencies on both sides continued their behind-the-scenes conversation to address a range of concerns. After yet another rupture last October, the two sides appear to have picked up the pieces again, a move no doubt hastened by Trudeau’s exit. This conversation has produced some results, including cooperation in combating trans-national crime and possibility of high commissioners being sent to each other’s capitals as reported by Hindustan Times.

There are compelling reasons for getting the India-Canada relationship back on track, including the presence in Canada of one of the largest Indian diaspora communities. In addition to nearly 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin, the country hosts one million non-resident Indians. Two-way trade in goods and services was worth about $18.18 billion in 2023 while Canadian pension funds have invested more than $52 billion in India. Canada’s growing trade woes with the US offer an opportunity for New Delhi and Ottawa to resume negotiations for a trade deal.

At the same time, the resumption of contacts between security agencies should be used to address the Khalistan issue totally away from the public glare. For far too long, a small band of pro-Khalistan separatists have benefited from the oxygen provided by the focus on their activities. Canada will need new friends and its suits New Delhi and Ottawa to reset their ties after the short blip following the noise over the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist. Hopefully, Canada would also understand the folly of encouraging individuals, groups and ideologies inimical to Indian interests. Both countries have much to gain by cementing a relationship based on shared democratic values, mutual respect and commitment to free trade.