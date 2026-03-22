Warring parties in West Asia should call a truce

Iran’s reported attack with long-range missiles on the US military base on Diego Garcia located almost 4,000 km from the Iranian mainland — Tehran has since denied responsibility — and the air strikes on the Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad, located near a nuclear facility, are developments that point to the further widening of the conflict triggered by the Israeli and US military strikes on Iran last month. Both have the potential to send the conflict in West Asia spiralling out of control and expanding to theatres not just closer to India, but in Western Europe. Concerns about this unnecessary conflict have been further exacerbated by attacks on oil and gas fields and energy infrastructure, which have already begun impacting global energy supplies. Iran’s attacks on cities near Israel’s main nuclear facility and the strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility were both retaliatory, carried out in response to Tel Aviv’s strikes on the Natanz nuclear facility and the South Pars gas field. The rest of the world has watched with trepidation as the parties to the conflict have shown no signs of pulling back from the brink (AFP)

It is now clear that Iran will prefer destruction over surrender in a war imposed on it by Israel and the US, which have given no signs of having an endgame, especially with President Donald Trump perpetually shifting the goalposts. With Trump now saying he will obliterate Iran’s power plants if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has warned of further retaliatory attacks on regional infrastructure. The rest of the world has watched with trepidation as the parties to the conflict have shown no signs of pulling back from the brink. For India, the safety of 10 million expatriate workers, remittances, and energy supplies are at risk. It is time Tel Aviv and Washington are told to end the war, and Tehran is asked to respond positively to diplomatic overtures.