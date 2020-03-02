e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Editorials / What India can do in Afghanistan

What India can do in Afghanistan

Seek to make Kabul’s role in the negotiations more robust

editorials Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:53 IST
Hindustan Times
Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the US, Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the US, Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The new peace agreement is the beginning of the end, or a new beginning, of the United States’ (US) war in Afghanistan. The US and the Taliban deal could see US troops ending their 20-year military presence in 14 months. What it is designed to do is symbolically fulfil President Donald Trump’s electoral promise of ending Washington’s most expensive overseas war ever. One can expect many a slip between the cup and the lip, given how little spadework has been done. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s block on the first step in the agreement, the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, is a reminder that many stakeholders are not party to the deal.

India may be unhappy, but this the treaty has been in the offing for over a decade. President Barack Obama tried repeatedly to get the US to leave Afghanistan. The noise from the US presidential campaign indicates a strong and bipartisan desire for a troop withdrawal. The only difference is that Mr Trump seems less concerned about the regional consequences of such an action. In the past, this would have puffed up the Pakistan military and their terrorist cohorts and spelt trouble for India. Today, New Delhi has far less to worry about given the economic weaknesses and international isolation of Islamabad. A trickier debate is whether the Taliban, and Afghanistan as a whole, have evolved to becoming more resistant to manipulation by Rawalpindi and its terrorist cohorts. A lot will depend on a set of variables that will play out over the next few years. One of these will be the Indian-backed Chhabahar port and its promise of economic independence from Pakistan.

New Delhi knew, for several months, that a US withdrawal was more than likely, only the timetable was uncertain. Talk of India attempting to fill the spaces that the US may leave is hubris. India lacks the financial and military capacity and geographical proximity to do so. India can only seek to make the withdrawal process more drawn-out and Kabul’s role in the negotiations more robust. A more useful goal would be to restore the democratic process in Kashmir as fast as possible before it becomes a chink in the country’s external armour once again.

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, say Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, say Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion