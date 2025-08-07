When fries turn out to be a hot potato

A study published in The BMJ links potato consumption — especially fried potatoes — to a higher likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D). Boiled and baked potatoes pose a lower risk than fried, but substituting the vegetable with whole grains further reduces the risk of T2D. White rice, however, is associated with greater risks of T2D. PREMIUM Childhood obesity — with strong links to T2D in later years — is on the rise in the country, as consumption of fried potato-based snacks has boomed over the past few decades. (HT Photo)

The findings are of particular interest for India and should prompt a course correction, given the country is grappling with high T2D incidence — as per the International Diabetes Federation, China, India, and the US make up the top three countries for the highest number of diabetics and are projected to remain so till 2045. Potato’s ubiquity across regional cuisines in India and the versatility of its use are well known. This is what makes it so singularly dangerous for India in the context of battling diabetes. While the per capita consumption is low — less than 15% of world leader Belarus, as per the World Population Review — overall consumption is quite high, second only to China.

Childhood obesity — with strong links to T2D in later years — is on the rise in the country. Consumption of fried potato-based snacks such as French fries and potato wafers has boomed over the past few decades — indeed, as India turned a major exporter of frozen French fries from being an importer, domestic consumption also rocketed. Throw in India’s high white rice consumption, and the diabetes threat starts to look like an epidemic. Diabetes is associated with systemic degradation — it can cause blindness, renal and cardiac troubles, and skin ulcers, among others, mediated by various neuropathies, myopathies and vascular conditions linked to it. The BMJ findings should be an opportunity to focus on reducing risks by nudging healthier eating by children and adults alike. This will not be easy given rice and potato are staples.

Childhood Obesity Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less

All Access.

One Subscription. Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines

to 100 year archives. E-Paper Full Archives Full Access to

HT App & Website Games Already subscribed? Login