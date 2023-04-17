End the culture of impunity in sport

An announcement by embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that he will not contest for the top post when elections are held on May 7 may seem like the end of an era, but his stepping down might mean little. As this newspaper reported on Monday, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian who is facing charges of sexual harassment from several top athletes — continues to enjoy the support of all 25 units that make up the national body and will likely influence the election or nomination of his successor. What’s more, the successor could be his son, Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been senior vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh unit since 2019. After serving as president for three consecutive terms, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should have stepped down last month as per the national sports code. Now that the WFI chief has indicated he will, the possibility of him using a proxy to control the body, which is embroiled in controversy, cannot be ruled out. PREMIUM Wrestler Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat speak during a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, New Delhi (ANI)