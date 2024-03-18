 Zero tolerance for mob violence - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Zero tolerance for mob violence

ByHT Editorial
Mar 18, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Communal targeting of foreign students in Gujarat University should not go unpunished

The mob attack on foreign students at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad is appalling and should serve as a wake-up call. The state police have been quick to act and arrest some of the perpetrators. The external affairs ministry has stepped in to control potential damage to India’s international image. Though the university authorities have said this is the first time such an incident has taken place on the campus, the local administration needs to investigate the attackers and send out a tough message that there will be zero tolerance for mob violence.

Five foreign national students suffered severe injuries following a late-night brawl at the Gujarat University campus (Video screengrab) PREMIUM
Five foreign national students suffered severe injuries following a late-night brawl at the Gujarat University campus (Video screengrab)

The mob entered the campus, which houses 300 foreign students, and targeted them in a block that housed students from countries including Sri Lanka, South Africa, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. They were upset that Ramzan prayers were being offered in the hostel premises instead of a mosque and attacked the students and ransacked their rooms. Two of the victims were hospitalised. The peculiar response of the vice-chancellor of the university is that the foreign students will be sensitised to respect the local culture. Sure, but a more urgent step is to sensitise the locals to the axiom Indians take pride in — atithi devo bhava (guest is God). It is the university’s responsibility to make the students secure and have zero tolerance for intruders. If students violate any campus rule, it is for the university authorities to reprimand them. In this case, it should have made arrangements for Muslim students to offer namaz and observe roza. Indian secularism, after all, does not exclude any faith: It abides by the principle of sarva dharma sama bhava (equal respect for all faiths) and is comfortable with public displays of faith.

Coming in the wake of the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which is perceived in many quarters as unfriendly to Muslims, violence of the sort witnessed in Gujarat University can do immense harm to India’s reputation. Indian universities have been welcoming hosts to students from its extended neighbourhood and Africa for decades. It has been a part of Delhi’s soft power outreach and an affirmation of its solidarity with the Global South. At a time when India seeks to be a leader and friend of the world, a vishwa guru and vishwa mitra, hooliganism under the excuse of serving faith can be disastrous. The Ahmedabad incident should not be seen in isolation: Other campuses too have witnessed similar violence — the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has been a target of Hindutva vigilantism for years — and everything is happening against the backdrop of a political climate that seems to be tolerant of hate speech.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / Zero tolerance for mob violence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On