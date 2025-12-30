Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

A month of commercial tourism in India | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 09:33 am IST

.

The year end festivities see tourists travelling to the hill stations in the north, often causing traffic jams. Does this mean that this period is one of the tourism peaks in the year? It is possible to answer this question for December in general. A domestic tourism survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) conducted in 2014-15 asked households if any of its members had gone on an overnight trip -- those that aren’t regular visits, last at least 12 hours, and include the period between midnight and 12 am – and in what month the trip started. This shows that December is indeed an important month for holiday travel in India, particularly when one is looking at commercial tourism.

Tourists gather at Afarwat Peak, the upper reaches of Gulmarg, one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region.(REUTERS)
Tourists gather at Afarwat Peak, the upper reaches of Gulmarg, one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region.(REUTERS)
A month of commercial tourism in India
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / A month of commercial tourism in India | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On