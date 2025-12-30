A month of commercial tourism in India | Number Theory

The year end festivities see tourists travelling to the hill stations in the north, often causing traffic jams. Does this mean that this period is one of the tourism peaks in the year? It is possible to answer this question for December in general. A domestic tourism survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) conducted in 2014-15 asked households if any of its members had gone on an overnight trip -- those that aren’t regular visits, last at least 12 hours, and include the period between midnight and 12 am – and in what month the trip started. This shows that December is indeed an important month for holiday travel in India, particularly when one is looking at commercial tourism.

Tourists gather at Afarwat Peak, the upper reaches of Gulmarg, one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region.(REUTERS)