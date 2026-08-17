How will the 2027 Census count caste? | Number Theory

The gazette notification for the personal enumeration part of the 2027 Census was issued on August 14. The most awaited part of this phase of the Census is the caste enumeration that will happen for the first time in independent India. This practice was a part of Census operations under British rule but was discontinued. To be sure, the Census has been counting the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) population separately even in earlier iterations. What was not
- The gazette notification does not list OBCs as a category separatelyItem number 10 in the Household Schedule which was notified on August 14 talks about caste. The exact entry is “Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Caste”. We will know more when the exact questionnaire is released when the self-enumeration exercise starts in Ladakh and snow bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on August 17. However, it is useful to compare how the latest Census seeks information about caste with its predecessor. The 2011 Census asked two related questions on caste: first to ascertain whether a person belonged to an SC or ST group; and second, the enumerator was instructed to “write name of SC or ST from the list supplied”. What the 2027 Census way of recording caste resembles is how the 2011 Socio Economic Caste Census tried to do it. The 2011 SECC questionnaire asked two questions on caste: first, to ascertain whether a person was from an SC/ST/Other caste; and second, to record the caste name (no list was mentioned). The SECC caste data was never published officially. Neither the SECC nor the 2027 Census schedule mentions OBCs separately.
- The challenge of listing OBC sub-castesDoes the 2027 Census have a list of all sub-castes in India? It is difficult to answer this question with confidence. And at least for official purposes there might not exist a universal list on this count. However, the Indian state does have a comprehensive list of OBCs at two levels: central list of OBCs and lists maintained by various states. Unlike SC/ST groups, whose recognition as such requires central government and the parliament’s approval, states can notify sub-castes as OBCs on their own. As of now, there are 2,479 entries in the central list of OBCs. This number can be greater as a sum of states. For example, Tamil Nadu has 182 entries for OBCs in the Central list whereas the state government of Tamil Nadu has recognized 252 such entries in the state list. The Mandal Commission report, which forms the basis of the OBC reservations in India, recognised 3,743 communities as OBCs.
- Unless the Census comes up with granular data on sub-castes, it might not be very illuminating compared to what we already knowThis is the most important part. While the census has not been counting the OBC and non-SC-ST-OBC population separately, there exist government surveys which give us an estimate of the broad composition of the population on this count. The NFHS conducted in 2019-21 put the broad population share of SC-ST-OBC-Other population at 22%-9%-42%-27%. The PLFS conducted in 2025 puts the distribution at a similar 20%-9%-46%-24%. The experience from Bihar caste census, the results of which were published in 2023, suggest that the NSSO/NFHS numbers were not very off the mark.
- Herein lies the dilemma which also characterised the debate around the caste census before it was made a part of the ongoing census. If the objective was to prove conclusively in census numbers that OBCs do have a population share of close to half in India’s population, then the non-inclusion of a separate OBC category should have triggered protests. This does not seem to be happening as of now. If the aim was to study intra-group caste inequality – survey data once again shows this clearly but not on a sub-caste basis – then one might have to wait for the publication of the data to see what exactly comes out of the Census. Of course, unlike survey data, the government has never published granular details of Census data even before the debate around counting caste.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}