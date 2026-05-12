India’s reckoning with the war’s economic cost begins | Number Theory

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to use petrol-diesel judiciously and not buy gold or undertake foreign trips on Sunday, he was conveying a clear message: the economic pain of the ongoing war in West Asia is not going away anytime soon and the economy will have to make adjustments to cope with the fallout. Now that the state election cycle is over, this mitigation is likely to be top priority for the government. How has India fared so far in dealing with the war’s economic costs? How does it compare with other countries? What about the challenges which lie ahead? Will the adjustments and mitigation strategy bring economic pain? Here is what the data shows:

People wait with empty LPG cylinders for refilling in a village on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Jewar district.(AFP)