India’s reckoning with the war’s economic cost begins | Number Theory

Indians have avoided the harsher end of the energy shock so far

India has had its share of problems because of the war’s supply shock. Shortage of domestic LPG, especially for the poor who were buying their smaller cylinders from the grey market, and inputs to industry are the biggest disruptions. But there are a lot of things which India or Indians have not had to do so far and other countries have done. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker lists 82 economies and regional groupings that have taken steps to deal with the energy shock. Twenty-five economies in the tracker have used transport-related curbs such as fuel rationing, lower speed limits or limits on private vehicle use. Fourteen have pushed work from home for some workers, eight have imposed air-conditioning temperature limits, and six have closed or limited opening times for schools and universities. India does not appear in any of these categories. Its measures have instead concentrated on cushioning prices and managing supply. These include cuts in petrol and diesel excise duty, a cap on domestic jet fuel prices, limits on fuel-retailer margins, rationing of commercial LPG use, and attempts to speed up piped natural gas and electric cookstove adoption. This shows that although India has been hit by the global energy squeeze, its households have so far avoided the harsher restrictions seen elsewhere.