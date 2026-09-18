Is AI a 'first world problem' right now? | Number Theory

Income/Information might not be the only thing shaping views on AI though

While the Survey’s findings suggest a strong link between awareness and income levels in shaping views on AI, it is not the only factor doing so. Data shows that other factors such as political views and age-cohort also seem to matter in how people see AI. For example, those on the left were more apprehensive about AI leading to an increase in inequality than those in the Centre or on the right. Similarly, older people are more apprehensive about AI than younger ones, although concerns regarding AI are rising even in the younger population.