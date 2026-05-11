Labour staring at the end of the road in UK? | Number Theory

The 2026 local elections were the first large-scale test of Keir Starmer’s Labour government, and the verdict was brutal. Across 136 English councils where elections took place, Labour was left controlling just 28. Reforms won 14 councils, the Liberal Democrats 15, the Conservatives 9 and the Greens 5, while most councils ending in no overall control. The wider picture was no kinder to Labour: it suffered heavy losses in England, was routed in Wales and lost ground in Scotland. Here’s a closer look at what these results mean for politics in the UK.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer.(AFP)