Labour staring at the end of the road in UK? | Number Theory

Voters do not trust Labour on the issues that matter most

The issues UK voters say matter most to them are almost exactly the ones on which they think the government is performing the worst. Surveys show that the economy is their top concern, named by 53% of voters, followed by immigration and asylum at 49%. Health, defence, crime and housing also feature prominently. But when asked how the government is handling major issues, three-fourths say it is doing badly on the economy and immigration, while seven in 10 say the same on tax and inflation. Even on health, one of Labour’s traditional strengths, 68% think the government is handling the issue badly. This does not mean voters have fully embraced alternatives. Reform still faces doubts over competence and the Greens over credibility. But the anti-incumbency mood has been sharpened by a sense that the social contract is broken, with voters frustrated by high costs, weak services, housing pressures and immigration. The result is that Labour is being punished not just for unpopular decisions, but for failing to convince voters that it can make everyday life better.