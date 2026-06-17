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Monsoon report card so far | Number Theory
India has received 50.3 mm rain from June 1 to June 16, the 34th lowest rainfall for this period since 1901.
Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 07:24 am IST
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The southwest monsoon brings 75% of India’s annual rainfall. 2026 being an El Nino year entails a weaker monsoon. What does it look like right now?
The official southwest monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30. The first 16 days of this 122-day period, when the weather system associated with the system progresses over the Indian landmass, is now over. HT’s analysis of the gridded rainfall data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the country-level rainfall deficit has widened rather than shrunk since the monsoon’s arrival at the Kerala coast on June 4. Both monsoon and non-monsoon rains are to blame.
Monsoon report card so far
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