Monsoon report card so far | Number Theory

The southwest monsoon brings 75% of India’s annual rainfall. 2026 being an El Nino year entails a weaker monsoon. What does it look like right now?

Fishing boats lie anchored along the Arabian sea coast near Mumbai.(PTI)

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The official southwest monsoon season runs from June 1 to September 30. The first 16 days of this 122-day period, when the weather system associated with the system progresses over the Indian landmass, is now over. HT’s analysis of the gridded rainfall data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the country-level rainfall deficit has widened rather than shrunk since the monsoon’s arrival at the Kerala coast on June 4. Both monsoon and non-monsoon rains are to blame.