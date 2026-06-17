Monsoon report card so far | Number Theory

Not all June rain deficit is because of below-par monsoon

IMD also has estimated arrival dates for the monsoon across the Indian landmass. By June 15, the latest period for which normal progress data is available, the monsoon should have covered Maharashtra, the southern half of Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from the southern/south-western side; and the eastern half of Jharkhand and Bihar from the eastern side. As the accompanying map shows, a large proportion of the area that has a big deficit in rains – IMD classifies a 20% shortfall as deficient –lies outside the region where the monsoon should have reached by now. This means that not all deficit is because of the monsoon system not bringing enough rain. However, all is not well with the monsoon either. One reason is that the progress of the monsoon is now behind schedule, with the western arm stuck at the southern edge of Maharashtra since June 8. The second reason is the rains are deficient even in places where the monsoon has reached. To be sure, the trends for monsoon progress here must be read with the fact that the IMD was hasty in declaring onset up to Solapur in Maharashtra on June 8, a declaration that has been followed by days of little to no rain in that part of Maharashtra.