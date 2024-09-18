Number Theory: An electoral history of Jammu and Kashmir decoded in 3 charts

The Union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first assembly elections in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir as it exists today, used to be a full-fledged state along with what is now the UT of Ladakh. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into two UTs after the union government abrogated Article 370 in 2019.

Polling official leaves with EVM for polling station ahead of the first phase of assembly election in Pulwama, 30 km from Srinagar(HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)